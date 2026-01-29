403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uzbekistan's Leader Set for Talks with Erdogan in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for high-level diplomatic meetings this Thursday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced.
The two leaders are scheduled to jointly oversee the fourth session of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, where both nations will examine measures to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors.
Multiple bilateral accords designed to reinforce the legal framework binding the two countries will be formalized during Mirziyoyev's visit, the directorate confirmed.
Global and regional affairs will also feature prominently in discussions between Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart.
The diplomatic mission will include a remote dedication ceremony for residential structures constructed in Hatay province—southern Türkiye—with Uzbekistan's assistance following devastating tremors in February 2023, according to official statements.
The strategic council meeting underscores growing ties between Ankara and Tashkent as both nations seek expanded economic and political coordination.
The two leaders are scheduled to jointly oversee the fourth session of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, where both nations will examine measures to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors.
Multiple bilateral accords designed to reinforce the legal framework binding the two countries will be formalized during Mirziyoyev's visit, the directorate confirmed.
Global and regional affairs will also feature prominently in discussions between Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart.
The diplomatic mission will include a remote dedication ceremony for residential structures constructed in Hatay province—southern Türkiye—with Uzbekistan's assistance following devastating tremors in February 2023, according to official statements.
The strategic council meeting underscores growing ties between Ankara and Tashkent as both nations seek expanded economic and political coordination.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment