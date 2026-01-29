Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan's Leader Set for Talks with Erdogan in Türkiye

2026-01-29 07:14:02
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for high-level diplomatic meetings this Thursday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate announced.

The two leaders are scheduled to jointly oversee the fourth session of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara, where both nations will examine measures to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors.

Multiple bilateral accords designed to reinforce the legal framework binding the two countries will be formalized during Mirziyoyev's visit, the directorate confirmed.

Global and regional affairs will also feature prominently in discussions between Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart.

The diplomatic mission will include a remote dedication ceremony for residential structures constructed in Hatay province—southern Türkiye—with Uzbekistan's assistance following devastating tremors in February 2023, according to official statements.

The strategic council meeting underscores growing ties between Ankara and Tashkent as both nations seek expanded economic and political coordination.

