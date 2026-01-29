RIA Confidential Evolves Into Independence Resource Hub For BD Advisors And Rias

MENAFN - GetNews) New RIA Confidential Resource Center expands beyond the podcast to deliver practical guidance, tools, and industry insight, helping advisors move from curiosity to confident action.

CHICAGO, IL - January 29, 2026 - RIA Confidential, which began in 2025 as the RIA Confidential Podcast, today announced its evolution into the RIA Confidential Resource Center, a neutral, advisor-first hub designed to help financial professionals evaluate, plan, and execute the move toward independence with greater clarity and less friction.

Serving both the BD and RIA community, the expansion reflects growing demand among advisors for straight answers, real-world playbooks, and decision support that go beyond recruiting narratives. The Resource Center will deliver a more comprehensive ecosystem of educational content and practical tools, while continuing to feature the podcast as a core channel within the broader platform.

“RIA Confidential was born to surface the truths advisors don't always hear in the recruiting pitch,” said Ray Gettins, Founder and Host of RIA Confidential.“This new step is about building a place where advisors can pressure-test assumptions, understand the economics, and navigate the transition landscape with confidence whether they're three years away or three weeks away.”

What's New in the RIA Confidential Resource Center

The expanded platform introduces a growing library of advisor-focused resources, including:



Resource Library: Guides, articles, templates, and checklists to support key independence decisions.

Signal-Based Insights: Ongoing analysis of industry signals shaping custody, compliance expectations, M&A dynamics, and advisor mobility.

Decision Tools: Including the RIA Calculator to help advisors evaluate scenarios and tradeoffs with more precision.

Topic Hubs: Organized around the questions advisors actually ask, such as transition readiness, cost of delay, tech stack, custody options, non-solicits, and more. Newsletter + Roadshow Expansion: A continued push to bring timely insight directly to advisors online and in person.

RIA Confidential also confirmed it is formalizing the Resource Center as a standalone entity, with plans underway to pursue a mission-aligned structure that supports long-term accessibility and impact. Additional details will be shared as filings and approvals are completed.

“Advisors deserve a place they can trust, especially when the stakes are high,” said Gettins, known as Your RIA Mentor.“This pivot strengthens RIA Confidential as a neutral resource hub: credible information, actionable tools, and unbiased direction and clarity.”

A Resource Hub Built for the Modern Independence Journey

While independence has become a mainstream destination, the path remains filled with complexity, legal constraints, operational hurdles, technology decisions, compliance considerations, and emotional pressure. RIA Confidential's expanded mission is to reduce the confusion and increase the confidence by offering structured education, clear frameworks, and real-world tools.

The new Resource Center is now live at RIACONFIDENTIAL, with additional tools, and content collections rolling out throughout 2026.

About RIA Confidential

RIA Confidential is an independent, advisor-first media and education platform built to help financial professionals make informed decisions about independence. Through its Resource Center, newsletter, tools, and podcast, RIA Confidential delivers practical guidance, industry signals, and clear frameworks helping advisors move from“maybe” to a real plan.

Disclosure: RIA Confidential provides educational information only and does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice.