House Speaker, US Ambassador Discuss Partnership, Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Lower House Speaker Mazen Qadi met on Thursday with US Ambassador James Holtsnider to discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations in support of the two countries' shared interests.Qadi underscored the "depth" of the Jordan-US partnership, stressing the importance of building on it, particularly in the economic and development domains, to strengthen Jordan's capacity to counter economic pressures amid the surrounding crises and conflicts.He said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II, "consistently" works to promote regional security and stability and supports dialogue as the primary path to address crises. He pointed to Jordan's regional role and its position internationally due to its balanced and moderate stances.Qadi also emphasized the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship in safeguarding Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.Expressing appreciation for US support to Jordan, he called for its continuation amid the burdens imposed by regional instability, particularly the refugee file.Qadi stressed the need to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza and move toward a "serious" political track leading to a two-state solution in line with international legitimacy resolutions.For his part, Holtsnider praised the "longstanding strategic" partnership with Jordan, reiterating Washington's commitment to supporting the Kingdom and expanding cooperation across sectors.The diplomat also expressed appreciation for the King's positions aimed at advancing regional security and stability.