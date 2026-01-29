ASE Turnover At JD8.7M, Up 0.13%

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Trading volume of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) totaled JD8.7 million on Thursday, with 4.8 million shares exchanged through 3,429 transactions.The ASE general price index closed at 3,531 points, up 0.13%, compared to the previous session.Of the 103 listed companies traded, 26 ended higher, while 37 others went down.Sector indices saw mixed performance: The industrial index rose 0.93%, while the financial and services indices each edged down 0.03%.

