Senate President Greets King On Birthday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 29 (Petra) – Senate President Faisal Fayez on Thursday extended sincere congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II on the occasion of his birthday, which falls on Friday.In a statement, Fayez said: "The Senate renews on this auspicious occasion its oath of allegiance to the homeland and loyalty to His Majesty. We greet His Majesty, the guarantor of the nation's security, and the embodiment of its pride and dignity."Fayez also prayed to Allah the Almighty to crown His Majesty's steps with success to achieve further progress and prosperity, wishing the King continued health and success.