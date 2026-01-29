Defense Forces Strike Radar Station, Drone Control Centers, And Russian Ammunition Depot

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, as part of efforts to reduce Russian air defense capabilities in the temporarily occupied area of Lymarivka in the Luhansk region, the 1L119 Nebo-SVU radar station was destroyed. The approximate cost of such a station is about $100 million.

Several enemy UAV control points were also hit. In particular, in the areas of the temporarily occupied settlements of Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Novohryhorivka (Zaporizhzhia region), as well as another one in the area of Pidstepne (Kherson region). In addition, to undermine the invaders' offensive potential, an ammunition depot in the area of the temporarily occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region) was hit.

The hits have been confirmed, and the extent of the enemy's losses is being clarified.

There is currently no threat of attacks from sea, says Pletenchuk

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky has tasked the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ensuring that the Russian army suffers losses it cannot replenish, optimally 50,000 per month.

Photo: Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Wikipedia