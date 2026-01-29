MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Bittu Ram, a resident of Dhar Dugnoo village of Billawar, was found in a stream on October 9 last year. Police said the victim had multiple injuries on his face and limbs, as well as a ligature mark around the neck.

Following on the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police conducted a scientific examination of the crime scene and seized several exhibits.

During the probe, the police gathered evidence and examined several suspects before identifying the victim's wife, Simro Devi, as the prime suspect.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to her involvement in the crime. She disclosed that she had illicit relationships, which led to frequent quarrels and strained relations with her husband,” a police spokesman said.