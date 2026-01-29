Woman Arrested For Husband’ S Murder In Kathua
The body of Bittu Ram, a resident of Dhar Dugnoo village of Billawar, was found in a stream on October 9 last year. Police said the victim had multiple injuries on his face and limbs, as well as a ligature mark around the neck.
ADVERTISEMENT
Following on the incident, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police conducted a scientific examination of the crime scene and seized several exhibits.
During the probe, the police gathered evidence and examined several suspects before identifying the victim's wife, Simro Devi, as the prime suspect.
“During questioning, the accused confessed to her involvement in the crime. She disclosed that she had illicit relationships, which led to frequent quarrels and strained relations with her husband,” a police spokesman said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment