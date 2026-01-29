Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Announces Tax Reporting Information For 2025 Distributions
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Cash Distribution (per share)
|Dividend (1)
| Ordinary Dividend
(per share)
| Qualified Dividends
(per share)
| Section 199A Dividends
(per share)(2)
|3/31/2025
|4/15/2025
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.00
|$0.47
|6/30/2025
|7/15/2025
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.00
|$0.47
|9/30/2025
|10/15/2025
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.00
|$0.47
|12/31/2025
|1/15/2026
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.47
|$0.00
|$0.47
Ordinary dividends may be eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to“qualified REIT dividends” under IRC Section 199A(b)(1)(B). Please consult your tax advisor.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York, and London.
Contact:
Tripp Sullivan
SCR Partners
...
