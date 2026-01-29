Varun Dhawan Suffers 'Worst Injury Ever' On Border 2 Sets Has Fracture

Varun Dhawan reveals 'worst injury' on 'Border 2' set

Actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that he suffered an injury on the sets of 'Border 2' and had a hairline fracture. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a clip from an action sequence in which he is seen lying down after the hit. "The worst injury i ever got on border 2. I smashed my tail bone into a rock when i tried avoid banging into the camera. It was the worst pain i ever felt. O sustained a hairline fracture on the tailbone which i feel i am still healing from," he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actor also revealed that his team helped him continue the shoot for the rest of the day as he struggled to walk. "Thankful to my team for helping me continue that day i could barely walk but we kept going. Grateful for the journey," Varun added.

As soon as the post was shared, fans quickly rushed to the comments and shared their concerns. They also wished for the actor's quick recovery.

About 'Border 2' and its success

Varun Dhawan, who essays Param Veer Chakra awardee Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, in the war drama film, has been receiving overwhelming positive reactions from fans and film industry insiders alike. Border 2, which was released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again. The film also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Border 2' opened with solid figures on the first day with Rs 32.10 crore. With a bumper collection over the extended weekend, the film has earned Rs 231.83 crore domestically. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)