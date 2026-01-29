Border 2 Box Office Soars As Sunny Deol Shares Special Message For Fans

Border 2, featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, continues its strong box office run as Sunny Deol thanks fans with a heartfelt video message shared on social media.

Border 2 did great at the box office over its four-day weekend and is still going strong. On Thursday, Sunny thanked fans on Twitter for their love and support for the film.

Sunny tweeted, "Thank you all for giving so much love to our #Border2." In the video, he says, "You loved my Border, thank you very much. Love you all."

Sunny's realistic acting is the soul of the film. Even at 68, he performs action scenes with ease. His powerful voice gives you goosebumps in the theater.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film earned ₹13 crore on day six, totaling ₹213 crore. Despite a drop, it has surpassed its reported budget of ₹150-200 crore.

With no major films releasing until Feb 13, Border 2 has a long run at the box office. It might even cross the ₹500 crore mark, similar to other recent blockbusters.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 is releasing on Friday, January 30. But since its audience is completely different, it probably won't affect Border 2.