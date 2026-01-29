Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baramati Pawar Sons Thank NCP Workers During Ajit's Last Rites


2026-01-29 07:01:00
At Baramati, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar acknowledged NCP supporters and party workers who gathered in large numbers for the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The emotional moment reflected the deep bond between the leader and his cadre.

