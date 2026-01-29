Baramati Pawar Sons Thank NCP Workers During Ajit's Last Rites

At Baramati, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar acknowledged NCP supporters and party workers who gathered in large numbers for the last rites of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar. The emotional moment reflected the deep bond between the leader and his cadre.

