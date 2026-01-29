Australian Open 2026: Sabalenka's Hindrance Penalty In Semifinal Vs Svitolina Sparks Debate

The World No.1 and Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka's quest for the third Australian Open triumph continues as she defeated Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semifinal on Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 29.

Sabalenka dominated Svitolina in two straight sets - 6-2, 6-3 to keep her hopes alive for the third triumph at the Melbourne major and the fourth Grand Slam title. The semifinal clash between the two was much-anticipated, given Svitolina's strong run to the semifinal, without losing a single set, and Sabalenka's dominant form and bid for a fourth straight final, making it a compelling contrast of styles and storylines.

However, it was Aryna Sabalenka's aggressive baseline play and powerful serve that dictated the match, leaving Elina Svitolina finding no answers to the Belarusian juggernaut and securing a straight-sets victory to reach her fourth consecutive Australian Open final.

Sabalenka Called Out for Hindrance

Though Aryna Sabalenka secured her berth for the consecutive Australian Open final, the World No.1 faced controversy after being called out for hindrance by chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell while grunting unusually during a point.

The incident took place during the opening point for the fourth game of the first set when Sabalenka grunted while hitting a return, thinking that the ball would go out, but it remained in play, and the chair umpire ruled it as a hindrance as Elina Svitolina was striking the ball. Challenging the umpire's call, the Belarusian decided to take a review, but the decision was upheld.

Sabalenka received a one-point penalty for the hindrance. According to Point 26 of the International Tennis Federation's Rules of Tennis' states that if a player is hindered while playing a point, the player shall receive a point.

Aryna Sabalenka received a hindrance call from the umpire during her match against Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open. Aryna requested video review. The umpire says that she made a noise in the middle of the point after her initial grunt. “You went 'UH - AYA'... you... twitter/6QoJP1i2b9

- The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 29, 2026

The hindrance penalty further motivated Aryna Sabalenka, as the Belarusian channeled her frustration into a dominant performance, maintaining focus and composure to close out the match in straight sets and secure her place in the Australian Open final. Sabalenka was already leading in the first set before the hindrance call, and the penalty only fuelled her.

Sabalenka's Hindrance Penalty Sparks Debate

Aryna Sabalenka being called out for hindering Elina Svitolina's play by the chair umpire sparked a wave of debate on social media platforms, especially on X handle (formerly Twitter), where fans and tennis enthusiasts divided over the Belarusian's unusual grunt in the middle of a point.

Taking to their X handles, fans and tennis enthusiasts expressed a mix of outrage, amusement, and support, with some calling the hindrance call 'ridiculous' and 'the biggest b******t ever', while others defended the umpire, calling it long overdue and justified, noting that Sabalenka's grunts can disrupt opponents.

The incident sparked a lively debate about consistency in tennis rules and the role of grunting in the sport.

Hindrance? Hate!!! Pollito Feró ☕️ (@OlgaUmanaC) January 29, 2026

Biggest bullshit everhindrance? talha (@talha09noor) January 29, 2026

Can we all agree that Sabalenka's grunt is a hindrance?I say YES. Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) January 29, 2026

Can someone explain to me like I'm 5yo... Why do tennis players need complete silence? A baseball player is able to hit a pitch thrown 95mph while 35,000 people are standing on their feet making noise. What is it about tennis that makes it so unique they need silence? Todd Van Steensel (@toddvs35) January 29, 2026

If we're going to call these infringements, fine, but it has to be consistent. By this standard you could dock Sabalenka half a dozen points every set Her grunting is absolutely ridiculous but if tennis wants to crack down on it, crack down properly Sam Clench (@SamClench) January 29, 2026

Finally someone called it. Long overdue tbh. #everydayissportsday (@sporttiaphari) January 29, 2026

Shock! Another Ref trying for the spotlight Connor (@connorPWTsports) January 29, 2026

unpopular opinion but tennis with grunts is so much more entertaining to watch than a silent match sinner's husband (@homizeid) January 29, 2026

she clearly hasn't umpired a lot of Aryna's matches. aryna adds 'aya' usually when she feels she doesn't hit the ball properly through, and most of the time the ball would land out. shook (@shukriabdullah) January 29, 2026

the way the umpire is taking the piss here bc if you watch the replay you cant hear shit sophia (@mvlaren) January 29, 2026

Big fan of Sabalenka but that was the correct call from the Umpire. I think something similar happened against Jovic. Her grunts are different when she thinks she has missed a shot and this could disrupt the opponent. Roms (@teefactur) January 29, 2026

Aryna Sabalenka will aim to clinch her third Australian Open triumph when she takes on the winner of the second semifinal between Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina in the title clash, which will take place on Saturday, January 31.