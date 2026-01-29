403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. And Mexico Begin T-MEC Rewrite Talks As Trade Dependence Hits Records
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Washington and Mexico City opened talks on tougher regional-content rules, minerals, labor enforcement, and anti-dumping tools.
Mexico says exports rose 7.6% in 2025 and that 83% went to the United States, a record share.
The 2026 joint review now looks less like a routine checkup and more like a stress test.
North America's trade pact is entering its most political phase yet, and the opening move is already clear: the United States wants a tighter definition of what counts as“made in North America.”
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard agreed on January 28 to begin discussions on possible reforms to the USMCA, known in Mexico as T-MEC.
The U.S. side flagged four themes: stricter rules of origin for key industrial goods, closer cooperation on critical minerals, stronger efforts to defend workers and producers, and stepped-up action against dumping in manufactured products.
Ebrard, speaking in a video message, described the meeting as a push to line up next steps ahead of the pact's scheduled 2026 review by the three partners, including Canada.
He said the agenda also covered tariffs, the auto industry, critical minerals, and supply-chain security. The aim, he suggested, is to get the review done quickly and cleanly.
Mexico's Export Dependence Shapes Trade Risk
Mexico's leverage is its performance, and its vulnerability is the same. The Economy Ministry, citing official statistics, said Mexico exported almost $665 billion in 2025, up 7.6% from 2024.
It also said exports to the United States represented 83% of the total, the highest share on record. That concentration is great in boom times, but it turns any rule change in Washington into a boardroom priority in Monterrey, Puebla, and the border manufacturing belt.
The pact in force since 2020 replaced NAFTA, the 1994 agreement that anchored decades of integration. This year's review is built into the text, and it is also the moment when partners signal whether the deal remains stable for the long haul.
Some reporting has pointed to mid-2026 targets for wrapping up review work, adding pressure to translate slogans into legal language.
For investors and workers alike, the core question is simple: will the next version reward competitiveness and compliance, or revive uncertainty and stop-start politics.
Washington and Mexico City opened talks on tougher regional-content rules, minerals, labor enforcement, and anti-dumping tools.
Mexico says exports rose 7.6% in 2025 and that 83% went to the United States, a record share.
The 2026 joint review now looks less like a routine checkup and more like a stress test.
North America's trade pact is entering its most political phase yet, and the opening move is already clear: the United States wants a tighter definition of what counts as“made in North America.”
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard agreed on January 28 to begin discussions on possible reforms to the USMCA, known in Mexico as T-MEC.
The U.S. side flagged four themes: stricter rules of origin for key industrial goods, closer cooperation on critical minerals, stronger efforts to defend workers and producers, and stepped-up action against dumping in manufactured products.
Ebrard, speaking in a video message, described the meeting as a push to line up next steps ahead of the pact's scheduled 2026 review by the three partners, including Canada.
He said the agenda also covered tariffs, the auto industry, critical minerals, and supply-chain security. The aim, he suggested, is to get the review done quickly and cleanly.
Mexico's Export Dependence Shapes Trade Risk
Mexico's leverage is its performance, and its vulnerability is the same. The Economy Ministry, citing official statistics, said Mexico exported almost $665 billion in 2025, up 7.6% from 2024.
It also said exports to the United States represented 83% of the total, the highest share on record. That concentration is great in boom times, but it turns any rule change in Washington into a boardroom priority in Monterrey, Puebla, and the border manufacturing belt.
The pact in force since 2020 replaced NAFTA, the 1994 agreement that anchored decades of integration. This year's review is built into the text, and it is also the moment when partners signal whether the deal remains stable for the long haul.
Some reporting has pointed to mid-2026 targets for wrapping up review work, adding pressure to translate slogans into legal language.
For investors and workers alike, the core question is simple: will the next version reward competitiveness and compliance, or revive uncertainty and stop-start politics.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment