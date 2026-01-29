403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Cybersecurity Chief Leaks Sensitive Docs to ChatGPT
(MENAFN) The acting head of the nation’s top cyber defense agency reportedly uploaded sensitive government documents into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, prompting automated security alerts and a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) review.
Madhu Gottumukkala, serving as interim director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), used a special exception he requested to access the AI platform – which was blocked for other DHS staff – to input contracting documents labeled “For Official Use Only.” While not officially classified, the material is considered sensitive and not meant for public release.
Cybersecurity sensors at CISA flagged the uploads in early August, leading to a DHS-led internal review to assess potential risks. It remains unclear what the outcome of the review was. The incident is notable because public ChatGPT uploads are shared with the developer, potentially exposing government information to a wide audience. Approved DHS AI tools, by contrast, are designed to prevent data from leaving federal networks.
CISA’s Director of Public Affairs, Marci McCarthy, stated that Gottumukkala “was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place” and that his use was “short-term and limited.”
Gottumukkala has been leading CISA in an acting capacity since May, while the nominee for permanent director, Sean Plankey, has yet to be confirmed.
The ChatGPT incident adds to a series of security and leadership controversies during Gottumukkala’s brief tenure. Last July, he reportedly failed a counterintelligence polygraph test that he was required to take to access highly sensitive intelligence. During congressional testimony last week, Gottumukkala refused to acknowledge the failed test, telling Representative Bennie Thompson that he does not “accept the premise of that characterization.”
Madhu Gottumukkala, serving as interim director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), used a special exception he requested to access the AI platform – which was blocked for other DHS staff – to input contracting documents labeled “For Official Use Only.” While not officially classified, the material is considered sensitive and not meant for public release.
Cybersecurity sensors at CISA flagged the uploads in early August, leading to a DHS-led internal review to assess potential risks. It remains unclear what the outcome of the review was. The incident is notable because public ChatGPT uploads are shared with the developer, potentially exposing government information to a wide audience. Approved DHS AI tools, by contrast, are designed to prevent data from leaving federal networks.
CISA’s Director of Public Affairs, Marci McCarthy, stated that Gottumukkala “was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place” and that his use was “short-term and limited.”
Gottumukkala has been leading CISA in an acting capacity since May, while the nominee for permanent director, Sean Plankey, has yet to be confirmed.
The ChatGPT incident adds to a series of security and leadership controversies during Gottumukkala’s brief tenure. Last July, he reportedly failed a counterintelligence polygraph test that he was required to take to access highly sensitive intelligence. During congressional testimony last week, Gottumukkala refused to acknowledge the failed test, telling Representative Bennie Thompson that he does not “accept the premise of that characterization.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment