Petrobras' Bigger Reserve Base Signals Brazil Can Keep Pumping Longer Than Markets Assume
Petrobras ended 2025 with 12.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proved reserves, up from 11.4 billion a year earlier. In a business where future cash flow depends on what is still in the ground, that is a meaningful reset.
The company said it added 1.7 billion boe of proved reserves during the year. The mix remains oil-heavy. Petrobras reported 84% oil and condensate and 16% natural gas.
It also said its reserve replacement ratio reached 175%. Put simply, it booked far more new barrels than it extracted. Another number investors watch is the reserve life index.
Petrobras placed it at 12.5 years, based on proved reserves relative to production. The figure matters because it signals how long today's output pace can be sustained before decline sets in.
The reserve story is also about accounting rules. Petrobras' proved reserves under U.S. SEC definitions were 12.1 billion boe, while its proved reserves under Brazil's ANP/SPE framework were 12.5 billion boe.
The company linked the difference to methodological and economic assumptions. Operationally, Petrobras tied most of the reserve additions to performance in the Santos Basin pre-salt.
It highlighted Búzios, Tupi, Itapu, and Mero. It also pointed to development progress at Budião, Budião Noroeste, and Budião Sudeste, in deepwater Sergipe-Alagoas. New well projects in Búzios, Tupi, Marlim Sul, and Jubarte also supported the results.
The timing is not incidental. Petrobras said total oil and gas production reached 2.99 million boe per day in 2025, with commercial production at 2.62 million boe per day.
Pre-salt represented 82% of total output, and operated production reached 3.70 million boe per day. Two new platforms helped underpin that momentum.
Petrobras cited the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios and the FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão in Mero, both starting up in 2025.
Almirante Tamandaré averaged about 240,000 barrels per day in November and December, and Búzios reached 1 million barrels per day of operated output with six platforms.
For readers outside Brazil, the takeaway is straightforward. A larger proved reserve base supports export capacity, long-term supply contracts, and the financial room to keep investing.
Petrobras added that more than 90% of its SEC proved reserves were submitted to external certification, and it reported no relevant price-driven reserve swings, suggesting the increase was driven by geology and execution.
