Brazil's Financial Morning Call For January 29, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's Key Themes
Broader risk: Equity/commodity momentum buffers EM pressures, but overheated conditions, policy volatility (Fed/BCB), and company-specific vulnerabilities (delivery risks, land policies) could spark pullbacks; oil/reserve strength offsets growth concerns.
Economic Agenda for January 29, 2026
Brazil
United States
EU
Canada
Japan
Australia
Implication: Brazil's IGP-M tracks wholesale inflation trends, influencing broader price expectations and BCB policy; bank lending gauges credit health amid high rates, while CAGED jobs signal labor market resilience post-seasonal adjustments-key for growth bets.
U.S. jobless claims test labor tightness ahead of payrolls, trade balance highlights export/import dynamics amid tariffs, and factory orders reflect manufacturing momentum, potentially swaying Fed easing path.
EU retail sales/M3 money supply add demand/liquidity insights, with sentiment surveys informing ECB inflation views.
Canada's trade balance probes export strength (oil/commodities), impacting CAD. Japan's consumer confidence/CPI/industrial output measure deflation risks and recovery, guiding BoJ stance.
Australia's trade prices signal commodity/export health, influencing RBA inflation/growth outlook. Global data mix (U.S./EU/Japan policy anchors) dominates amid dollar rebound and metals strength.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
Ibovespa +1.52% to 184,691.05 on foreign inflows (YTD $17.7B) and softer IPCA-15 (0.20%); intraday >185,000 with heavyweights leading, but extreme momentum (RSI ~86) raises pullback risk. Dollar flat at 5.2066 reais per $1, pinned near lows post-Fed hold.
Commodity Markets
Palladium
Price: $2,106/oz, up 2.96%.
What's happening: Rally extends amid supply risks and broader metals bid.
Platinum
Price: $2,587.30/oz, up ~1.7% (based on prior trends).
What's happening: Supported by safe-haven flows and industrial demand.
Gold
Price: $5,501/oz, up 1.50%.
What's happening: Dollar dynamics and Fed signals drive higher.
Silver
Price: $117.25/oz, up 0.58%.
What's happening: Momentum holds with volatility in defensives.
Copper
Price: $13,920/ton, up 6.54%.
What's happening: Bid near highs on tight inventories and growth bets.
Aluminum
Price: $3,266/ton, up ~2.19% (based on prior trends).
What's happening: Rebounding with base metals strength.
Iron ore (62% Fe CFR Qingdao index)
Price: $105.85/ton, down 0.17%.
What's happening: Holding above $100 amid China demand cools.
Currency
Brazilian Real → USD/BRL at R$5.2066 flat; global dollar rebound post-Fed pause, but inflation/policy support keeps near multi-year lows with resilient momentum.
Companies and Market
Vale's Q4 Iron Ore Beat: Higher Output, Better Prices, But Premiums Compressed
Embraer's Record Backlog Signals Demand Strength, And A Tough Delivery Test
Seven Farms Targeted For Expropriation: Why Brazil's Land Laws Alarm Investors Abroad
Brazil's Sugar Giant Raízen Hits A Rough Quarter As Investors Price In A Rescue
Petrobras' Bigger Reserve Base Signals Brazil Can Keep Pumping Longer Than Markets Assume
Americanas Ends 2025 With More Cash, But Its Customer Base Keeps Shrinking
U.S. Markets Yesterday
S&P 500 -0.01% to 6,978.03, Nasdaq +0.2%, Dow little changed; flat finish post-Fed hold, with chips offsetting broader caution.
Regional Peers - Mixed to Positive:
Colombia's Peso Holds Near 3,670 As COLCAP Regains Its Footing Ahead Of BanRep
Peso Surge Deepens As USD/MXN Cracks 17.12, While Mexico Stocks Stay Hot
Argentina's Peso Holds A Tight Blue Premium As The Merval Takes A Breather After A Record High
Chile Markets Morning Update: USD/CLP Bounces Toward 866 As IPSA Holds Near Records
Note: Crypto markets remain fragile amid technical pressures and policy uncertainties.
Vale Q4 → Iron ore output 90.4Mt (+6% YoY), full-year 336.1Mt (highest since 2018); $95.4/t price but $0.9/t premium compression; copper/nickel gains strengthen Brazil's export position.
Embraer backlog → Record $31.6B firm orders (+20% YoY), led by commercial aviation ($14.5B, +42% YoY) with 244 deliveries (+18% YoY); signals strong demand but delivery challenges ahead, boosting Brazil's aerospace sector.
Land expropriation → Seven farms (5,554 ha across five states) targeted for agrarian reform under“social function” doctrine; legal uncertainties in compensation and timelines alarm foreign investors in Brazil's agribusiness.
Raizen Q3 → Sugarcane crush 10.6Mt (-23% YoY), sugar production -17%; shares +20% on recap expectations ($1.0–$1.5B); efficiency push (R$500M gains) amid operational setbacks.
Petrobras reserves → Proved reserves 12.1B boe (+ from 11.4B), 175% replacement; pre-salt drives gains, signaling extended pumping capacity for Brazil's oil exports/jobs.
Americanas 2025 → Cash up 46% to R$942M, but active customers -14.8% to 40.83M; store closures (171) part of turnaround amid R$43B debt reorganization.
Ibovespa surge → +1.52% to 184,691.05 (intraday >185,000) on foreign inflows ($17.7B YTD), softer IPCA-15 (0.20%); heavyweights/high-beta lead amid extreme momentum.
Real flat → USD/BRL at 5.2066; holds multi-year lows amid global dollar rebound post-Fed hold, but policy/inflation support resilience.
Crypto slip → Bitcoin ~$88,232 (-1.1%), ETH ~$2,958 (-1.6%); rallies sold, defensive shift to metals amid technical fragility.
Metals mixed → Gold $5,501/oz (+1.5%), silver $117.25/oz (+0.58%); dollar dynamics/Fed signals boost safe-havens.
