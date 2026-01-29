5 Vet Approved Winter Hacks To Keep Your Pets Happy And Healthy

Winter can be tough on pets. A vet shares five key tips: keep indoor spaces warm and clean, protect skin and paws, adjust food and water, stay active indoors/outdoors, and watch for winter-related illness to keep pets healthy.

Ensure your pet's resting area stays warm and free of drafts, especially for short-haired or senior dogs. Use fleece bedding and sweaters to help them retain body heat on chilly days.

Cold air strips moisture from skin and paw pads, leading to cracking and discomfort. Apply vet-approved balms and wipe paws after walks to keep them hydrated and healthy.

Pets may drink less water in winter but still burn more calories to stay warm. Offer fresh water often and consider wet food or broths to help them stay hydrated and nourished.

Shorter, frequent walks and indoor games like fetch help maintain weight and heart health through winter. Regular play keeps joints flexible and prevents sedentary blues.

Cold can trigger respiratory issues, arthritis flare-ups, or hypothermia, especially in older pets. Be alert to symptoms like coughing, shivering or appetite loss and seek vet care if needed.