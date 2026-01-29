Bannu Joint Operation: Three Terrorists Killed, Civilians Among Casualties

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

In Bannu, police and security forces conducted a joint operation against terrorists in the Akbar Ali Khan Killi, Asparka, and Domel areas, during which three terrorists were killed and several others injured.



During this operation, four civilians were also killed and seven injured, who were immediately shifted to the hospital.



DIG Bannu Region, Sajjad Khan, stated that the terrorists will be brought to justice and that law and order will be maintained at all costs.



DIG Bannu Region Sajjad Khan, DPO Bannu Yasir Afridi, and Brigadier 116 Brigade, Umair Niazi, were present in the field during the operation and were overseeing the actions.

A search operation is ongoing in the area to apprehend the fleeing terrorists.

Also Read: Security Personnel's Family Targeted in Lakki Marwat Night Attack



Meanwhile, in the Upper South Waziristan area near Makin Bazaar, within the jurisdiction of Makin police station, unknown armed men attacked a police post under construction. As a result, two laborers were injured, and four laborers we

re abducted by the attackers.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby medical center, while information about the missing laborers is being collected. Following the incident, security arrangements in the area have been further tightened.