PM Adviser Pervez Khattak Hurt In Nowshera Road Accident


2026-01-29 06:06:56
In Nowshera, Pakistan's Prime Minister's Adviser on Interior, Pervez Khattak, was injured in a traffic accident.

The incident occurred while he was traveling from Nowshera to Islamabad, when his car met with an accident near the Shep Burhan Interchange.

The Mayor of Nowshera Tehsil and his son, Ishaq Khattak, confirmed the incident and stated that Pervez Khattak sustained minor injuries.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where after receiving initial treatment, he was discharged and sent home.

Tribal News Network

