PM Adviser Pervez Khattak Hurt In Nowshera Road Accident
In Nowshera, Pakistan's Prime Minister's Adviser on Interior, Pervez Khattak, was injured in a traffic accident.
The incident occurred while he was traveling from Nowshera to Islamabad, when his car met with an accident near the Shep Burhan Interchange.
The Mayor of Nowshera Tehsil and his son, Ishaq Khattak, confirmed the incident and stated that Pervez Khattak sustained minor injuries.
Also Read: Bannu Joint Operation: Three Terrorists Killed, Civilians Among Casualties
He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where after receiving initial treatment, he was discharged and sent home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment