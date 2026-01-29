JHCO, Jordanian Campaign Deliver Direct Relief To 61,785 Beneficiaries In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in partnership with the Jordanian Campaign, continued implementing direct, field-based relief interventions inside the Gaza Strip, benefiting 61,785 people.The projects fall under the "For Our People in Gaza" campaign, responding to urgent humanitarian needs amid difficult living and humanitarian conditions.According to a JHCO statement issued Thursday, the interventions included food and shelter projects focused on meeting the basic needs of the most affected groups, ensuring sustained support and direct delivery to beneficiaries.As part of the emergency winter response, the Jordanian Campaign, in partnership with JHCO, implemented an urgent shelter intervention that included distributing more than 255 dome tents, described as insulated and resistant to water and weather conditions. The tents were provided to families affected by severe weather systems to offer a minimum level of protection and safety for displaced people.The interventions also included distributing winter clothing and blankets to 3,000 beneficiaries as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of extreme cold and improve living conditions for affected families.In food security, a ready-to-eat meal distribution project was implemented in cooperation among JHCO, the Jordanian Campaign, and the Qatar Red Crescent, benefiting 50,000 people across the Gaza Strip as part of coordinated humanitarian efforts to ensure urgent food assistance reaches families in need.The JHCO and the Jordanian Campaign said the interventions reflect an ongoing humanitarian approach based on measurable assistance and direct impact, supporting residents' resilience through shelter provision, sustained food support, and effective response to the most pressing needs.