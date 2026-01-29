BMU Market Analysis, Valued At $3.73 Billion In 2026: Driven By High-Rise Construction And Smart Building Integration
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.14 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Building Maintenance Unit (BMU) market report include:
- Mace Industries Limited Manntech Holding B.V. Alimak Group AB Sky Climber LLC Tractel International S.A.S. CoxGomyl UK Limited BrandSafway Industries LLC Sky Rider Equipment Co. Inc. Facadex Construct Pty Ltd. XSPlatforms India Private Limited Gondolas in Design SL Leo Fab Asia Pvt Ltd. Akrobat Pte Ltd. Andrews Engineering Inc. Atechbcn SL Atlas Anchor Systems (B.C.) Ltd. Eurosafe Solutions Limited FBA Gomyl SL Jomy SA Maxs Climber Pvt Ltd. Rostek Oy Skylark BMU Private Limited
