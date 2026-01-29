Defense Geospatial Market Analysis And Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035 - AI And ML Drive Growth Amid Rising Satellite Data Demand
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$148.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$218.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Defense Geospatial market report include:
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation Lockheed Martin Corporation Airbus Group Northrop Grumman Corporation Collins Aerospace BAE Systems plc Thales Group L3Harris Technologies Inc. Leidos Holdings Inc. Hexagon AB Edge Group Trimble Inc. Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. Bentley Systems Incorporated NV5 Global Inc. Advent International Corporation BlackSky Technology Inc. Orbital Insight Inc. TerraGo Technologies Inc. MapLarge Inc.
