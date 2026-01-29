Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Report 2025: A $20+ Billion Market By 2029 - Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 80+ Kpis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.12 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.5%
|Regions Covered
|Nigeria
Report Scope
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Gross Merchandise Volume Average Value per Transaction
Nigeria Social Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Gross Merchandise Volume Average Value per Transaction
Nigeria Quick Commerce Market Size and Growth Dynamics
- Gross Merchandise Value Gross Merchandise Volume Average Value per Transaction
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Ecommerce Vertical
- Retail Shopping Travel & Hospitality Online Food Service Media & Entertainment Healthcare & Wellness Technology Products & Services Other
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Category
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Health, Beauty & Personal Care Food & Beverage Appliances & Electronics Home Improvement Books, Music & Video Toys & Hobby Auto Parts & Accessories Other
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
- Platform-to-Consumer Direct-to-Consumer Consumer-to-Consumer
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel & Hospitality Category
- Air Travel Train & Bus Taxi & Ride-Hailing Hotels & Resorts Other
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
- Air Travel- Aggregator App Air Travel- Direct-to-Consumer Train & Bus- Aggregator App Train & Bus- Direct-to-Consumer Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Aggregator App Taxi & Ride-Hailing- Direct-to-Consumer Hotels & Resorts- Aggregator App Hotels & Resorts- Direct-to-Consumer Other- Aggregator App Other- Direct-to-Consumer
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Online Food Service Sales Channel
- Aggregator App Direct-to-Consumer
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Media & Entertainment Sales Channel
- Streaming Services Movies & Events Theme Parks & Gaming Other
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Engagement Model
- Website-Based Live Streaming
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Location
- Cross-Border Domestic
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Device
- Mobile Desktop
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Operating System
- iOS / macOS Android Other Operating Systems
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by City Tier
- Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Market Segmentation by Payment Instrument
- Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
- Market Share by Age Group Market Share by Income Level Market Share by Gender
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce User Statistics & Ratios
- Internet Users Ecommerce Users Social Media Users Smartphone Penetration Banked Population Ecommerce Per Capita GDP Per Capita Ecommerce as % of GDP Cart Abandonment Rate Product Retun Rate
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Ecommerce Segment
- Gross Merchandise Value by Segment
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Retail Shopping Category
- Gross Merchandise Value by Category
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Sales Channel
- Gross Merchandise Value by Channel
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Location
- Gross Merchandise Value by Location
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Device
- Gross Merchandise Value by Device
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Operating System
- Gross Merchandise Value by Operating System
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by City Tier
- Gross Merchandise Value by City Tier
Nigeria B2C Ecommerce Operational Metrics by Payment Instrument
- Gross Merchandise Value by Payment Instrument
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Nigerian B2C Ecommerce Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment