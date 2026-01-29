403
China, Britain Call For Comprehensive, Stable Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- China and Britain agreed Thursday to continue dialogue to overcome differences in order to develop a comprehensive, stable and long-term strategic partnership.
"Boosting cooperation between the two countries who are permanent members of the Security Council will lead to preserving international peace and security, push their economies forward and improve living conditions of their people amidst a global situation marred with changes and turbulances," Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted by the official Xinhua news agency during a meeting with visiting British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Xi said the essence of economic and commercial cooperation between Beijing and London was in the mutual benefit.
He called for expanding cooperation in education, health care, finance and services, as well as carrying out joint projects in research, artificial intelligence, biological scienes, renewable energy and low-carbon technologies.
Starmer, who arrived in Beijing yesterday on an official visit until Saturday, called on importance of building a full-fledge, stable and long-term strategic partnership alongside a spirit of confidence and mutual respect amidst fragile and uncertain international conditions.
Britain, he added, was ready to maintain high-level exchanges with China, and cement cooperation in trade, investment, finance and environment protection.
Starmer, the first British Prime Minister to visit China since 2018, is accompanied by over 60 officials representing industrial, trade and cultural sectors.
China's ministry of trade said Britain-China trade exchange was USD 103.7 billion in 2025, and joint investments amounted to some USD 68 billion. (end)
