Ministry Re-Tenders For 100,000-120,000 Tons Of Barley


2026-01-29 05:14:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply announced, on Thursday, the re-issuance of a tender to purchase either 100,000 tons or 120,000 tons of barley.
The ministry invited interested bidders to visit the Tenders Department to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, including terms and specifications, for a nonrefundable fee of JD650. It said bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4.
To purchase the tender documents, the ministry required a copy of a valid professional license, a copy of the commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to the bid-opening date, and a copy of valid registration with a Chamber of Commerce.

MENAFN29012026000117011021ID1110667196



Jordan News Agency

