Aviation Commission, UAE Embassy Discuss Royal Jordanian Flights To UAE

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) -- Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Dhaifallah Farajat, on Thursday met with the UAE Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires in Amman, Hamad AlMatrooshi, to discuss bilateral relations in aviation and air transport.The two sides reviewed ways to strengthen cooperation frameworks in support of mutual interests, including increasing the number of Royal Jordanian flights to various airports across the United Arab Emirates in response to rising demand on this strategic route.Farajat underscored the strategic depth of air connectivity between the two countries, noting that passenger volumes between Queen Alia International Airport and UAE airports recorded the highest figures within the network. He said this corridor accounted for 15% of total passenger traffic, or roughly 1.5 million travelers in 2025, reflecting the strength of trade and tourism exchange between the two brotherly countries.AlMatrooshi praised the advanced level reached by Jordan's aviation sector and affirmed the UAE's commitment to continued coordination to facilitate mobility and expand prospects for air cooperation between the two sides.