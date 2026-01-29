Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Moves To Simplify Customs And Logistics With Turkmenistan And Azerbaijan

Türkiye Moves To Simplify Customs And Logistics With Turkmenistan And Azerbaijan


2026-01-29 05:14:08
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 29. Türkiye aims to simplify customs and logistics procedures trilaterally with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, said Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The statement was made during a briefing in Ashgabat. Demirok emphasized the growing global interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and noted that Turkmenistan and Türkiye serve as key links between Central Asia and Europe.

He also highlighted the development of the Middle Corridor and the importance of multimodal transport processes, confirming Türkiye's readiness to further develop the capacity of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Demirok added that the Turkish government and businesses aim to continue constructive cooperation, sharing experience and strengthening Turkmenistan's status as a reliable energy and transport partner in the Eurasian region.

MENAFN29012026000187011040ID1110667193



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search