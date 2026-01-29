Türkiye Moves To Simplify Customs And Logistics With Turkmenistan And Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Türkiye aims to simplify customs and logistics procedures trilaterally with Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, said Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Demirok, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The statement was made during a briefing in Ashgabat. Demirok emphasized the growing global interest in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and noted that Turkmenistan and Türkiye serve as key links between Central Asia and Europe.

He also highlighted the development of the Middle Corridor and the importance of multimodal transport processes, confirming Türkiye's readiness to further develop the capacity of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

Demirok added that the Turkish government and businesses aim to continue constructive cooperation, sharing experience and strengthening Turkmenistan's status as a reliable energy and transport partner in the Eurasian region.