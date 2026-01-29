Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli Village
Today, 142 people (26 families) returned to the village.
The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.
In accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the liberated territories is continuing.
Trend reports that those who migrated to the village of Mammadbeyli in the Zangilan region are families temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
