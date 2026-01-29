Former Idps Return Home To Azerbaijan's Mammadbayli Village

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The families of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off this morning have reached Mammadbayli village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, completing the next return process to the liberated territories, Trend reports.

Today, 142 people (26 families) returned to the village.

The former IDPs returning to the native village thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

