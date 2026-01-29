Pakistan On High Alert As Nipah Virus Spreads In India

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Nipah virus is a dangerous virus that can be transmitted from animals to humans and from humans to humans.

Its initial symptoms include fever, headache, cough, body aches, and vomiting. So far, no case has been reported in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has issued an alert across the country in view of the spread of Nipah virus in India.

According to Border Health Services, 100% screening at all entry points will be mandatory, and no individual will be allowed to enter Pakistan without health clearance.

Thermal screening and medical examination of all passengers, staff, and drivers have been made compulsory.

The advisory states that verification of travel and transit history for the past 21 days is necessary, and special monitoring will be conducted for passengers coming from or passing through areas affected by the Nipah virus.