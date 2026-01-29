Russians Attack Five Communities In Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Causing Damage
A 39-year-old man was killed in the Velyka Pysarivska community on January 27 as a result of an enemy drone attack.
Most of the strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Okhtyrka districts.
The enemy used mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.
In the Konotop community, civilian infrastructure, healthcare facilities, private residential buildings, and non-residential premises were damaged.
In the Okhtyrka community, non-residential premises were damaged.
Over the past day, 109 people were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.Read also: Russians strike passenger train in Kharkiv region with drones, injuries reported
As reported by Ukrinform, in the area of the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region, the Russian army deliberately attacked with FPV drones and killed a married couple who were trying to evacuate from the occupied territory.
