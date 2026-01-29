Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Five Communities In Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Causing Damage

Russians Attack Five Communities In Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Causing Damage


2026-01-29 05:13:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the Velyka Pysarivska community on January 27 as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Most of the strikes were recorded in the Sumy and Okhtyrka districts.

The enemy used mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and guided aerial bombs.

In the Konotop community, civilian infrastructure, healthcare facilities, private residential buildings, and non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Okhtyrka community, non-residential premises were damaged.

Over the past day, 109 people were evacuated from the border communities of the Sumy region.

Read also: Russians strike passenger train in Kharkiv region with drones, injuries reported

As reported by Ukrinform, in the area of the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region, the Russian army deliberately attacked with FPV drones and killed a married couple who were trying to evacuate from the occupied territory.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN29012026000193011044ID1110667181



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search