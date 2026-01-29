Weather Conditions Affect Drone Efficiency On Front Line, Says Tregubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated on television by Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Task Force, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Snow and ice affect the UAV's efficiency. At extremely low temperatures, drones flying along roads become less effective because the fiber optic cable freezes. Even at slightly higher temperatures, there are nuances. For example, when the temperature changes from above zero to below zero in one day, ice can accumulate on the blades of drones, making it difficult for them to take off," Tregubov said.

He noted that weather conditions affect not only equipment but also the infantry's movement.

According to him, the enemy is trying to adapt to difficult conditions by using camouflage and terrain features. These can be pipe remnants and storage facilities.

As reported, 117 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front line over the past day, January 28.