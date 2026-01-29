403
Russian Federal Security Thwarts Terrorist Plot In Dagestan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Thursday that it had thwarted a plan to carry out terrorist attacks in the Republic of Dagestan in southern Russia, confirming the neutralization of two armed militants during a security operation.
In a statement, the FSB said the militants belonged to an international terrorist organization banned in Russia and were planning sabotage acts targeting a railway line linking Makhachkala and Derbent, in addition to a religious site in the republic.
The statement noted that the operation followed intelligence monitoring and security surveillance of the suspects' activities, which led to the foiling of the planned attacks before their execution.
The FSB added that security forces attempted to arrest the suspects, but they opened fire on personnel, prompting a response that resulted in their elimination at the scene.
The operation was carried out without casualties among security personnel or civilians, the statement said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the militants had been in contact with a coordinator affiliated with the terrorist organization through electronic communication channels.
The suspects reportedly pledged allegiance to the group, conducted reconnaissance of potential targets, and began manufacturing an improvised explosive device in preparation for the attacks.
The FSB affirmed that investigative procedures and security operations remain ongoing to identify any additional cells or individuals linked to the foiled plot.
It also stressed the reinforcement of measures to protect vital infrastructure and religious facilities across the region.
Dagestan, located in the North Caucasus, has faced intermittent security challenges in recent years due to extremist activity, while Russian authorities continue intensified counterterrorism efforts to safeguard national security and stability. (end)
