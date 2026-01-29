403
Namaa Charity Continues Humanitarian Support In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Social Reform Society, said on Thursday it continues its humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip through the distribution of clothing and food baskets to affected families.
Namaa CEO Saad Al-Otaibi told KUNA that the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza require coordinated and accelerated assistance, noting that the clothing and food projects provide a lifeline to thousands of families who have lost basic means of living.
Al-Otaibi highlighted that the need in Gaza is urgent amid food shortages, rising living costs, and disrupted supply chains, adding that clothing and food baskets have become daily necessities rather than luxuries for displaced and vulnerable families.
He explained that distributions are carefully coordinated with trusted local partners and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with priority given to those most in need whether families, orphans, widows, and people with disabilities, while adhering to transparency and fairness standards.
Al-Otaibi expressed gratitude to Kuwaiti donors, praising their continued support as a reflection of Kuwait's leading humanitarian role and commitment to global relief efforts. (end)
