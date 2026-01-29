403
Kuwait Figure Skating Team To Compete In 2026 Bucharest Int'l
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- A seven-member Kuwaiti women's figure skating team will participate in the 2026 Bucharest International Open in Romania, set to begin Saturday at the Berceni Arena, featuring broad international participation.
Fahad Al-Ajmi, head of the Kuwaiti Winter Sports Club and supervisor of the team, told KUNA that the skaters will compete across multiple age categories and levels, viewing the championship as an opportunity to enhance skills and gain international experience.
Al-Ajmi added that the athletes underwent intensive preparation at the club's ice rink, under international and professional supervision.
The participation reflects the club's strategy to elevate athlete performance and ensure Kuwait's proud representation at international sporting events, with hopes of achieving positive results that showcase the growth of figure skating in Kuwait. (end)
