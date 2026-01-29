Heineken Proves Fandom Turns Strangers Into Friends With New York-Based Social Experiment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hundreds of football fans turned up at Central Park Tavern in New York City to make sure one fan didn't have to watch the UEFA Champions League alone, after a simple flyer reading ''Have A Beer With Me'' was posted around the city - a powerful reminder of how fandom is one of the most powerful ways to spark instant connection.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heineken® today launches Fans Have More Friends, a new global sponsorship platform built on the belief that fandom is one of the quickest ways to spark a connection between strangers.

Rooted in Heineken®'s long-standing belief in the importance of sociability, and inspired by the book of the same name (Fans Have More Friends) by Ben Valenta and David Sikorjak, the platform reflects how shared passions help people connect naturally. It's the first time Heineken® is bringing together its sponsorships across football, Formula 1® and music festivals, using fandom as both a social catalyst and a way to elevate social experiences in a world that can feel increasingly lonely.

New research commissioned by Heineken® shows that three-quarters (75%) of fans say their fandom has helped them meet new people, making it one of the fastest ways to create bonds at a time when many people are missing IRL connections more than ever before.

Three in five (59%) say it's helped them forge some of their closest friendships and 75% say watching sports with other fans, even if they support different teams, makes the experience better. Football topped the list as one of the greatest social connectors with 72% of fans saying language is not a barrier when it comes to making football mates in a bar.

To put the findings to the test, Heineken® partnered with Youtuber Zac Alsop to carry out a social experiment designed to test whether fans would really show up for one another when it mattered.

The experiment followed Joe, an Australian living in New York, who found himself without anyone to watch Liverpool play Qarabağ FK in the final group match of the UEFA Champions League. Like many people, despite having a life and routine in a big city, he was facing the prospect of watching one of football's biggest nights alone.

To help his friend and prove that Fandom is a great way to connect, Zac handed out flyers across Manhattan with Joe's face and a simple request - Have A Beer With Me - inviting fellow fans to join him to watch the match on January 28th. No incentives - just an open invitation to the football community.

Fans from across New York responded in droves, with hundreds turning up to support a fellow fan they had never met before - and the event quickly gained traction across social media. Unbeknownst to Joe, Heineken® transformed Central Park Tavern - where the meet up took place - into a ''Champions League-level'' viewing experience, flying in the UEFA Champions League trophy alongside football legend Bastian Schweinsteiger who was behind the bar serving beers for fans who made the effort to come.

Speaking on the night, Joe said:“Tonight reminded me why I love the sport. I walked in expecting a couple of people to show up and not knowing anyone. Now I feel like I've met a whole group of new friends. Football doesn't care where you're from or how long you've been there – the shared passion connects people instantly. It's amazing how quickly that common ground can bring so many strangers together. Heineken® has tapped into the heart of what it means to be a fan.”

David Sikorjak, co-author of the book Fans Have More Friends said:“As someone with years of experience with the emotional ups and downs of the fan experience, I have always had a sense that being a fan is about being part of a community. But after years of studying fandom, I can say that the evidence behind fandom's social benefits is conclusive. The bigger the fan, the more friends; the more friends, the happier, more fulfilled, and more satisfied one is. With this new platform from Heineken, I'm excited to see a brand lean into this insight by inspiring fans to come together and make the most of these social benefits.”

The experiment in New York kicks off a multi-channel platform launch by Heineken®, which sees the Fans Have More Friends television ad debut this week in the USA, with a further 50 markets to follow.

The campaign celebrates the spontaneous friendships that spark between fans every time a game, a match or a gig is on. Featuring Heineken®'s most renowned brand ambassadors - Max Verstappen, Virgil Van Dijk, and DJ Martin Garrix - the TVC captures the essence of fans coming together, depicting the famous faces (among others) bonding over a shared passion for sport and music.