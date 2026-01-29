403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Acquitted In Defamation Case By Activist Medha Patkar
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi court has acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in a criminal defamation case filed against him by social activist Medha Patkar. Judicial Magistrate Raghav Sharma of Saket court, pronouncing the verdict orally, said that the allegations against the accused could not be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. The case pertains to a purportedly defamatory advertisement pertaining to the Narmada Bachao Andolan, published in November 2000 by Saxena against Patkar.
More details are being added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment