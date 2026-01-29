Telangana Nurse Steals Drug From Hospital, Kills Parents With Lethal Injection For Opposing Inter-Caste Marriage

A 25-year-old nurse allegedly murdered her own parents after they opposed her inter-caste relationship, using her medical expertise to administer a lethal overdose of drugs. The incident happened in Yacharam village of Telangana's Vikarabad district.

Vikarabad police said they received information on January 25 about the deaths of N Dasaratham (58) and his wife Lakshmi (54) at their residence. Initially, relatives claimed Dasaratham had died by suicide after consuming poison, while Lakshmi reportedly passed away soon after, allegedly unable to cope with the shock of her husband's death.

Police inspected the house and recovered a blood-stained syringe from the scene. They treated the case as a suspicious death, registered an FIR, and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

As the investigation deepened, police questioned the couple's son and their three daughters. It was the statement of the youngest daughter, Surekha, that raised red flags, leading to intense questioning.

During interrogation, Surekha confessed to killing her parents on the night of January 24.

“Surekha works in a private hospital in Sangareddy district. Without the knowledge of hospital authorities, she stole a drug used to relax the muscles of patients undergoing surgery in the operating theatre. An overdose of this drug can be fatal,” Dharur circle inspector Ch Raghuramulu told TOI.

According to police, Surekha had taken leave from work on the day of the crime and travelled to her parents' home in Vikarabad district. After dinner, she allegedly injected both parents with the drug under the guise of giving them medication to help them relax, administering a dose powerful enough to kill.

Police later traced the serial number on the seized medicine and matched it with hospital inventory records, confirming it belonged to a batch available at the private hospital where Surekha was employed. Dasaratham, police noted, was a farmer by profession.

Police have ruled out the involvement of Surekha's boyfriend, stating that he had no knowledge of the crime. The accused has since been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.