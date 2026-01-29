Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baramati Pays Final Farewell To Dy CM Ajit Pawar Drone View


2026-01-29 05:00:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Drone visuals from Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati show the solemn last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Leaders, family members and thousands of supporters gathered to pay their final respects as the state bids an emotional farewell to a towering political figure.

MENAFN29012026007385015968ID1110667075



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search