Panneerselvam Calls For AIADMK Unity Says No Decision On Floating New Party

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday said that no decision has been taken so far on forming a separate political party to contest elections, urging party workers and the public not to be misled by speculation.

Speaking to reporters in Theni district after a closed-door consultation meeting with party administrators, Panneerselvam said discussions were still ongoing and that clarity would emerge only after understanding the sentiments of grassroots workers.

The meeting was held at his farmhouse in Kailasapatti near Periyakulam and was attended by several administrators from Theni town, union-level bodies, and affiliated wings.“We have not yet decided whether to contest elections as an independent party. At this stage, spreading unnecessary confusion among the people will only weaken the movement,” Panneerselvam said.

He reiterated that his primary focus remains on restoring the rights of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers through legal means.

“We are fighting a legal battle in court to safeguard the rights of AIADMK cadre. This struggle will continue until justice is ensured,” he said.

Referring to his earlier electoral contest in Ramanathapuram, Panneerselvam clarified that his decision to contest was meant to assess the level of support among party workers.

He alleged that six individuals had been fielded using his name to engineer an artificial political manoeuvre at that time.“We have been legally challenging such attempts and will continue to do so until the legitimate rights of AIADMK workers are restored,” he added.

Highlighting Theni district's political legacy, Panneerselvam said it had produced iconic Chief Ministers like M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa and continues to be a stronghold of the AIADMK.

“Our appeal is simple -- all those who remain loyal to the ideals of the AIADMK must unite under one banner. This consultation was organised to understand the aspirations of the people of Theni district,” he said.

Responding to questions about T.T.V. Dhinakaran's interest in joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Panneerselvam said that Dhinakaran was willing to join both the NDA and the AIADMK.“I am also ready. But the question of readiness must be raised by my dear brother Edappadi K. Palaniswami as well,” he remarked.

Panneerselvam asserted that the AIADMK's electoral success would be possible only if all factions, including himself, came together, signalling once again that unity -- not fragmentation -- remains his stated political objective.