Support To Families Of Martyrs In Southern Region

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the Southern Region reported that in 2025, over 68 million Nakfa was extended to families of martyrs. The report was presented at an activity assessment meeting conducted on 27 January in Mendefera.

Additionally, monetary and material support worth over 1.2 million Nakfa was distributed to families of martyrs through community initiatives, while over 4.2 million Nakfa contributed by Diaspora nationals was also distributed to families of martyrs.

Mr. Haile Gebremicael, head of the branch office, noted that the assessment meeting will make a significant contribution to strengthening the achievements already registered and addressing the challenges encountered. He also said that enhancing community-based rehabilitation and development programs is among the main activities planned for 2026.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the report presented and adopted various recommendations.

Mr. Qaleab Tesfaselasie, Director General of Social Services in the region, urged proper identification of disadvantaged and disabled citizens who need support. He also emphasized the significance of strengthening labor relations in enhancing productivity.

Noting the significance of activities at the sub-zonal level in the implementation of programs, Mr. Mihreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Services at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, called for conducting activities at the village level.

