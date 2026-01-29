Strong Winds, Moderate Temperatures Forecast For Weekend In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a warning of strong winds and high seas offshore over the weekend.
As per the report, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 25°C over the next two days.
It said that Friday and Saturday, January 30-31, will be hazy at first, with moderate temperatures during the daytime, turning relatively cold by night.Read Also
-
QOC Half Marathon 2026 prepares for grand kickoff
'QVerse Island': Qatar Airways launches first-ever digital destination in Fortnite
US Embassy in Qatar announces call for applications for 2027-2028 Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program
Winds will be northwesterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 20 knots during the daytime and on Saturday, it is expected to shift to northwesterly to southwesterly at 3-13 knots.
Sea conditions offshore will see wave heights of 3-6 feet on Friday, rising to 8 feet at times, while on Saturday seas will be 2-4 feet, rising to 7 feet initially.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment