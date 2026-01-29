Strong Winds, Moderate Temperatures Forecast For Weekend In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a warning of strong winds and high seas offshore over the weekend.

As per the report, temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 25°C over the next two days.

It said that Friday and Saturday, January 30-31, will be hazy at first, with moderate temperatures during the daytime, turning relatively cold by night.



Winds will be northwesterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 20 knots during the daytime and on Saturday, it is expected to shift to northwesterly to southwesterly at 3-13 knots.

Sea conditions offshore will see wave heights of 3-6 feet on Friday, rising to 8 feet at times, while on Saturday seas will be 2-4 feet, rising to 7 feet initially.