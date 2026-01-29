403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Shatters USD5,600 Record
(MENAFN) Precious metals markets erupted to historic peaks Thursday as intensifying geopolitical confrontations and deepening economic anxiety propelled investors toward traditional safe-haven assets.
February 2026 Comex gold futures rocketed to an unprecedented $5,600 per troy ounce during Thursday morning trading before pulling back toward $5,550, exchange data confirmed.
Silver futures mirrored the explosive momentum, with March 2026 Comex contracts surging past approximately $119 per troy ounce before moderating slightly.
Both metals have experienced extraordinary appreciation over twelve months, reflecting their historical role as refuge assets during market volatility. Gold posted gains exceeding 60% throughout 2025, driven partly by global tension concerns and economic instability. Silver charted an even steeper ascent—skyrocketing 127% in 2025 fueled by robust investor appetite and safe-haven demand.
Market analysts point to escalating military confrontations, particularly US President Donald Trump's Wednesday ultimatum to Iran demanding nuclear negotiations, amid Tehran's vows to retaliate against the US, Israel, and allied nations.
Additional bullish momentum emerged from Tether's strategy to dedicate 10-15% of investment holdings to physical gold—a decision CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed Wednesday.
The US Federal Reserve maintained benchmark rates steady Wednesday as widely anticipated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell observed that December inflation likely persisted substantially above the central bank's 2% objective.
Marex analyst Edward Meir told media that rising US debt and the uncertainty sparked by indications that the global trade system is fragmenting into regional blocs, rather than remaining US-centric, are driving investors toward gold.
The current rally has produced windfall profits for Russia reportedly equivalent to its Western-frozen sovereign assets—approximately $300 billion. Unlike immobilized funds, Russia's gold stockpiles remain available for sale or collateral pledging, restoring substantial financial flexibility.
February 2026 Comex gold futures rocketed to an unprecedented $5,600 per troy ounce during Thursday morning trading before pulling back toward $5,550, exchange data confirmed.
Silver futures mirrored the explosive momentum, with March 2026 Comex contracts surging past approximately $119 per troy ounce before moderating slightly.
Both metals have experienced extraordinary appreciation over twelve months, reflecting their historical role as refuge assets during market volatility. Gold posted gains exceeding 60% throughout 2025, driven partly by global tension concerns and economic instability. Silver charted an even steeper ascent—skyrocketing 127% in 2025 fueled by robust investor appetite and safe-haven demand.
Market analysts point to escalating military confrontations, particularly US President Donald Trump's Wednesday ultimatum to Iran demanding nuclear negotiations, amid Tehran's vows to retaliate against the US, Israel, and allied nations.
Additional bullish momentum emerged from Tether's strategy to dedicate 10-15% of investment holdings to physical gold—a decision CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed Wednesday.
The US Federal Reserve maintained benchmark rates steady Wednesday as widely anticipated. Fed Chair Jerome Powell observed that December inflation likely persisted substantially above the central bank's 2% objective.
Marex analyst Edward Meir told media that rising US debt and the uncertainty sparked by indications that the global trade system is fragmenting into regional blocs, rather than remaining US-centric, are driving investors toward gold.
The current rally has produced windfall profits for Russia reportedly equivalent to its Western-frozen sovereign assets—approximately $300 billion. Unlike immobilized funds, Russia's gold stockpiles remain available for sale or collateral pledging, restoring substantial financial flexibility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment