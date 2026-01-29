Celebrate Chinese New Year In Hong Kong With Your Beloved Characters

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Few cities embrace Chinese New Year with the same energy and colour as Hong Kong. This February, Hong Kong will welcome the Year of the Horse by once again transforming into a festive playground filled with beloved characters, dazzling spectacles and family-friendly experiences, inviting visitors of all ages to begin the new Chinese year on a joyful note. Running across the city throughout the Chinese New Year period, the celebrations include a star-studded nighttime parade, character-led attractions and large-scale outdoor events, offering a wonderful journey for all ages as part of an memorable festive season.

Join the Party at a Star-Studded Night Parade

Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade – Best Fortune. World Party.

Date: 17 February 2026

Venue: Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

A centrepiece of the festive celebrations, the parade will light up the streets with a vibrant showcase of floats, performers and characters loved by generations on the first day of the Year of the Horse. Cathay, the title sponsor of Parade for the 24th consecutive year, will showcase two classic aircrafts soaring through a time tunnel in celebration of its 80th anniversary. Echoing with the Year of the Horse, three glittering horses will take the centre stage on the Hong Kong Jockey Club's float, wishing a vibrant, energetic and flourishing year ahead. Also, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will mark its 20th anniversary with a magical float featuring beloved characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Duffy and LinaBell, while Ocean Park Hong Kong will charm audiences with Panda Friends, Whiskers & Friends and other adorable animal ambassadors. Meanwhile, McDonald's Hong Kong makes its parade debut with its beloved characters in the same year it celebrates its 50th anniversary in the city.

Adding a distinctly local creative touch, the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association will present popular Hong Kong-designed characters such as Labubu, Molly, Poko and The Nope Cat, appearing in the parade for the first time. Together, the floats promise a colourful, cross-generational spectacle that captures the playful spirit of Chinese New Year in Hong Kong.

After the Parade, eight dazzling floats will be displayed at Kai Tak Sports Park from 18 to 26 February. Various performing groups from the Chinese Mainland and around the world that are participating in the parade will also deliver live performance in the Park on the 2nd and 3rd day of the Chinese New Year (18 and 19 February). In addition, other floats will be displayed at Ocean Park, Lam Tsuen in Tai Po, Sha Tin Racecourse and Victoria Park in Causeway Bay until 4 March, extending the festive spirit throughout the season.

Ring in the Year of the Horse with Characters Across the City

Beyond the parade, beloved characters will decorate major attractions citywide with red lanterns and spring couplets with New Year wishes, creating immersive experiences throughout the festive season. Many will don festive outfits that are unique to Chinese New Year, making your time spent with favourite characters even more unforgettable.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort – Celebrate“Magical Year After Year” with Disney Friends

Date: 30 January – 1 March 2026



Hong Kong Disneyland Resort welcomes the Year of the Horse with a spirited celebration“Magical Year After Year” Chinese New Year celebration. The park will be transformed by vibrant Chinese New Year decorations, including a Mickey-shaped red lantern at the center of Town Square featuring Bullseye from Pixar Animation Studios' Toy Story, who will also be bringing a rootin' tootin' party atmosphere to the park. Goofy will be dressed as the God of Fortune to welcome visitors alongside Mickey and Friends in special Chinese New Year outfits, while Duffy and Friends will also don on festive outfits to share heartwarming encounters with everyone in Duffy and Friends Play House.

