Türkiye's Stocks Up on Thursday Open
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity benchmark launched Thursday's trading session at 13,502.29 points, registering a 0.71% advance equivalent to 94.85 points from the previous close.
The BIST 100 index delivered a powerful 2.29% surge Wednesday, settling at an unprecedented peak of 13,407.44 points. Daily trading volumes reached 240.8 billion Turkish liras—approximately $5.54 billion in dollar terms.
Currency markets as of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT) showed the Turkish lira trading at 43.4240 against the US dollar, 52.1530 versus the euro, and 60.2225 per British pound.
Commodity prices reflected broader market dynamics with gold commanding $5,569.80 per ounce, while Brent crude oil changed hands at $68.25 per barrel.
