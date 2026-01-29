403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Judhajit Bal Rejoins myHQ by ANAROCK, Bringing Back His Expertise to Lead the Com’any’s Next Phase of Growth and International Market Entry
(MENAFN- Communicate India) Delhi] [29th January, 2026] –Judhajit Bal has rejoined the c’mpany’s leadership team, marking the return of one of its early core team members who played a pivotal role in shaping the’company’s growth trajectory and operational framework.
In his new role, Judhajit will focus on expa’ding myHQ’s presence beyond India, transforming it into a globally recognised tech platform for workspace search & discovery. He will l’ad the brand’s entry into key international markets, including Singapore, London, and Dubai, and drive growth to achieve a PnL of over 100 crores over a per od of 2 years.
Judhajit joined myHQ in its formative phase as part of the founding team. He later served as Head of Growth & Marketing, where he was instrumental in driving sever’l of the company’s breakthrough milestones. He played a key role in d’fining the company’s brand vision and ensuring it was consistently reflected in how every myHQer showed up, day in and day out, in their daily work. During his previous stint with myHQ, he helped lay the foundation for myHQ's tech-driven brokerage business ’nd strengthened myHQ’s nationwide footprint by expanding into Bangalore. He led the conceptualisation and launch of flagship offerings like myHQ Premier, which became a key driver of the company's partnership discussions with WeWork India, while also spearheading a comprehensive brand revamp and’setting up the company’s Growth & Marketing function from the ground up. His contributions also helped in securing the strategic investment f’om ANAROCK, one of India’s most respected real estate services groups.
Before joining myHQ, Judhajit built strong experience in business scaling and category-building at The Coca-Cola Company, where he helped incubate new beverage categories like dairy & hydration, developed a fresh distribution network spanning 10 Indian states, reaching over 100,000 retail outlets across general and modern trade. A management graduate from MDI Gurgaon, he brings deep expertise in P&L management, growth strategy, sales acceleration, and team leadership across high-growth environments.
Judhajit has also founded and run a venture in education called Maidaan. Maidaan is an education-themed e-sports platform, enabling parents across India to give their children exposure beyond school from an early age and get them ready for the real world. This entrepreneurial experience brings a broad perspective on scaling impactful ventures to his role at myHQ, enriching the company's growth strategy with fresh innovation and leadership
, co-founder & CEO at myHQ. “ What he did for us within the country, we hope he can do the same now as we expand the platform across the globe. We now want the myHQ logo to fly across global business hubs as a symbol’of India’s evolving competitiveness in the global prop-t”ch market.”
Commenting o his return, Judhajit Bal said:““This is a mission I have always believed in. The way the world works is undergoing a massive transformation, and the opportunity to build solutions that power that transition is incredibly exciting. My focus will be on deepening product innovation, expanding footprint across the globe and building a solid talent pool. We want to continue empowering the workforce with the freedom to work from anywhere and in any-way they like for decades to come and’we’re just getting sta”ted.”
With J’dhajit’s appointment, myHQ reaffirms its commitment to building flexible, modern workspace solutions and continuing to lead the transformation of how India works.
In his new role, Judhajit will focus on expa’ding myHQ’s presence beyond India, transforming it into a globally recognised tech platform for workspace search & discovery. He will l’ad the brand’s entry into key international markets, including Singapore, London, and Dubai, and drive growth to achieve a PnL of over 100 crores over a per od of 2 years.
Judhajit joined myHQ in its formative phase as part of the founding team. He later served as Head of Growth & Marketing, where he was instrumental in driving sever’l of the company’s breakthrough milestones. He played a key role in d’fining the company’s brand vision and ensuring it was consistently reflected in how every myHQer showed up, day in and day out, in their daily work. During his previous stint with myHQ, he helped lay the foundation for myHQ's tech-driven brokerage business ’nd strengthened myHQ’s nationwide footprint by expanding into Bangalore. He led the conceptualisation and launch of flagship offerings like myHQ Premier, which became a key driver of the company's partnership discussions with WeWork India, while also spearheading a comprehensive brand revamp and’setting up the company’s Growth & Marketing function from the ground up. His contributions also helped in securing the strategic investment f’om ANAROCK, one of India’s most respected real estate services groups.
Before joining myHQ, Judhajit built strong experience in business scaling and category-building at The Coca-Cola Company, where he helped incubate new beverage categories like dairy & hydration, developed a fresh distribution network spanning 10 Indian states, reaching over 100,000 retail outlets across general and modern trade. A management graduate from MDI Gurgaon, he brings deep expertise in P&L management, growth strategy, sales acceleration, and team leadership across high-growth environments.
Judhajit has also founded and run a venture in education called Maidaan. Maidaan is an education-themed e-sports platform, enabling parents across India to give their children exposure beyond school from an early age and get them ready for the real world. This entrepreneurial experience brings a broad perspective on scaling impactful ventures to his role at myHQ, enriching the company's growth strategy with fresh innovation and leadership
, co-founder & CEO at myHQ. “ What he did for us within the country, we hope he can do the same now as we expand the platform across the globe. We now want the myHQ logo to fly across global business hubs as a symbol’of India’s evolving competitiveness in the global prop-t”ch market.”
Commenting o his return, Judhajit Bal said:““This is a mission I have always believed in. The way the world works is undergoing a massive transformation, and the opportunity to build solutions that power that transition is incredibly exciting. My focus will be on deepening product innovation, expanding footprint across the globe and building a solid talent pool. We want to continue empowering the workforce with the freedom to work from anywhere and in any-way they like for decades to come and’we’re just getting sta”ted.”
With J’dhajit’s appointment, myHQ reaffirms its commitment to building flexible, modern workspace solutions and continuing to lead the transformation of how India works.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment