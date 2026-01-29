



MENAFN - Swissinfo) The pendulum on Switzerland's sale of weapons to countries embroiled in conflict has swung in favour of its defence industry, as Europe rearms at a rate not seen since the Cold War. Swiss officials insist such exports are compatible with neutrality. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland eases arms export rules as its industry is shunned by Europe This content was published on January 29, 2026 - 09:00 9 minutes

Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally.



More from this aut English Departm

Русский ru Европа перевооружается и ВПК Швейцарии не хочет остаться без заказов Read more: Европа перевооружается и ВПК Швейцарии не хочет остаться без за

Over the course of 2022, Germany twice asked Switzerland to allow it to re-export 12,400 rounds of Gepard tank ammunition to Ukraine. Twice it was rebuffed.

Germany had bought the ammunition decades earlier and wanted to give it to Ukraine to shoot down cruise missiles and drones in the fight against Russia's invasion.

Switzerland, however, has a ban on exporting and re-exporting Swiss-made weaponry to countries involved in a conflict. It turned down similar requests from Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands.

Berlin had tough words for Bern.“I have to say it clearly: I cannot understand why Switzerland does not provide Gepard ammunition,” said then-Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck.

Now Switzerland is reversing course. Parliament has decided to automatically grant arms exports and re-exports for 25 countries, the majority in Europe, even if they are involved in a conflict.

The decision follows concerns that Swiss defence orders were taking a hit from European nations wary of restrictions on any arms that they buy. It also comes as Switzerland reassesses what it means to be a neutral state amid emerging security threats on the continent.

Under the current War Materiel Act, Switzerland cannot export Swiss-made arms to countries involved in a war or that are committing serious rights violations. Buyers must sign a non-re-export declaration and ask for permission to re-export these.

In 2024, the Swiss government asked parliament to grant it the right to derogate from these rules in exceptional cases. Parliament agreed to this – and went further. For 25 countries, arms exports will be automatically granted, even if they are involved in conflict, and the non-re-export declaration scrapped. The government, however, will have a right of veto when it is in Switzerland's national interest.

Of the 25 countries, 19 are in Europe; the others are Argentina, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

Concerns for Swiss arms industry...

The debate over arms exports, which began with the desire of some parliamentarians to allow re-exports for Ukraine as a way to support the embattled country, was decided as much by worries for the domestic defence industry.

After Switzerland declined their re-export requests, the Netherlands responded by halting purchases of Swiss weapons. Germany, meanwhile, excluded Swiss manufacturers from bidding on a large order of military equipment.

The industry claimed it was being shunned. This is at a time when Europeans are making “unprecedented” increasesExternal link in military spending, driven by threats from Russia, concerns the United States is disengaging from defence alliance NATO and, more recently, rhetoric from US President Donald Trump on using force to annex Greenland.

External Content

Swiss arms exporters have reason to be nervous. Europe is the biggest market for Swiss weapons, accountingExternal link for more than 80% of sales abroad. Overall, arms exports in 2023 shrankExternal link by 27%, or CHF258 million ($330 million), compared with 2022 (although this was partly due to the end of a contract to supply air defence systems, worth CHF194 million, to Qatar for the football World Cup). Exports declined a further 5% in 2024.

... and over European security

Without the ability to sell arms abroad, the industry risked disappearing, with“serious consequences” for national security, the Swiss association for mechanical industries Swissmem claimedExternal link as parliament debated the issue. It also warned some companies were moving production abroad to bypass restrictions.

External Content

A group of independent experts commissioned to make recommendations on the government's future security strategy also arguedExternal link in mid-2024 the arms industry needed strengthening so it could adapt to new threats. Most of these experts favoured easing arms re-exports.

This conclusion was a sign the Russian invasion“and the changing geopolitical context have deeply rattled Switzerland's view of the world and its place in it”, wroteExternal link Ulrike Franke, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister said as much, tellingExternal link industry leaders in Brussels last December that the war in Ukraine was“a turning point [that] has destroyed the illusion of lasting peace in Europe”.

There was now“a real risk of more war” on the continent, he said, so Switzerland would“prioritise defence procurement in Europe and engage more strongly in European armaments cooperation”.

Changing perceptions of Swiss neutrality

In his speech, made the week parliament voted to ease arms exports, Pfister said Switzerland's move was compatible with the country's neutrality, even if weapons end up in a conflict zone.

More More Foreign Affairs Investigation exposes the use of Swiss arms in war zones

This content was published on Mar 4, 2022 An extensive media investigation has revealed the illegal presence of Swiss military equipment in Afghanistan and Yemen.

Read more: Investigation exposes the use of Swiss arms in war