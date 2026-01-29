DAC Developers Appoints A.R. Rahman as its Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India DAC Developers, a fast-growing construction company known for quality construction and customer-centric development, announced on 28th Jan. 2026, legendary composer and global music icon A.R. Rahman as its brand ambassador. The announcement coincided with the launch of around 1,000 new homes, across five locations in the city, Kattupakkam in Porur, Sunguvarchatram on Chennai - Bangalore Highway, Kumananchavadi near Porur Ramachandra, Sholinganallur and Siruseri on OMR at a special event attended by Maestro himself.

The association marks a significant milestone as the company strengthens its positioning as a modern, trustworthy, and globally inspired brand, reaffirming its commitment to innovation, integrity, and world-class living standards.



Speaking about the partnership, S. Sathish Kumar, Managing Director, DAC Developers, said,“We are truly delighted and honoured to welcome A.R. Rahman as part of the DAC family, where we don't just build structures, but create spaces that inspire life. Celebrated globally for his creativity, precision, and excellence, he embodies the values we stand for - innovation, integrity, and timeless appeal. His journey of global recognition rooted in Indian values closely aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class developments with enduring value.”



Expressing his thoughts on the association, A.R. Rahman said, "The home is where all our dreams are born and live. I'm very happy to begin a beautiful new partnership with DAC Developers, one of South India's most-promising real estate brands. Like how we create music from the heart, in DAC, I have found a team that creates beautiful homes, with love. I trust DAC Developers to build homes that are filled with harmony and happiness.”



This collaboration will feature A.R. Rahman as the face of DAC Developers' upcoming campaigns across digital, print, outdoor, and television platforms. The initiative is designed to reinforce the company's reputation among aspiring homeowners and investors seeking reliability, design excellence, and future-ready living spaces, while also underscoring DAC Developers' commitment to scaling new heights by partnering with revered personalities who inspire trust and global admiration.



DAC Developers, established in 2014, is a Chennai-based leading construction company with over a decade of experience in creating quality homes that enhance lifestyles. Committed to providing essential luxuries at affordable prices, DAC Developers are known for their aesthetics, amenities, and accessibility to essential facilities, where each project is uniquely designed to meet homebuyers' needs, offering convenience and comfort. With a focus on transparency, customer trust, and superior construction standards, the company has been redefining urban living experiences with over 110 plus projects, 45 lakhs plus square feet construction, 3000 and counting happy home owners till date.



