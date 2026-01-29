Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egypt's Foreign Minister


2026-01-29 04:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Thursday from Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the latest developments in the region, as well as a range of issues of shared interest.

Both sides stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to reduce escalation and tension in the region through dialogue and peaceful means, in order to consolidate regional security.

Gulf Times

