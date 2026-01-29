Voluntary Blood Donation By Taxi Owners' Association

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, January 29, 2026/APO Group/ --

Members of the taxi owners' association in the Central Region voluntarily donated 60 units of blood on 27 January.

Noting that members of the association donate blood regularly every year, Mr. Yitbarek Haile, General Secretary of the association, said that voluntary blood donation is an initiative that requires individual commitment and goodwill.

Nurse Okbai Yohannes, coordinator of blood donation at the National Blood Transfusion Service, and Mr. Yonas Tesfamicael, head of organization and donation at the National Blood Donors Association, said that individuals and groups who voluntarily donate blood are playing a significant role in saving lives, and called on students to donate blood during their rest time.

Noting that donating blood has no adverse effect on donors' health, the participants called on the public to voluntarily donate blood to save lives with their renewable blood.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.