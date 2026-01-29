403
Türkiye’s DMM Addresses Disinformation Regarding YPG
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) on Wednesday dismissed circulating claims on social media suggesting that a drone operated by the YPG terrorist organization in Syria altered its course upon spotting a child nearby.
"Posts claiming that YPG terrorists changed the route of an unmanned aerial vehicle after detecting an individual holding a child in Syria contain disinformation," the center stated in a release shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The announcement further clarified that the video clips featured in these posts were not filmed in Syria but during the Russia–Ukraine conflict. The center emphasized that linking the footage to YPG terrorists represents a deliberate attempt to mislead the public by portraying terrorist actors as innocent.
In an additional statement, DMM indicated that misinformation generated through artificial intelligence has seen a noticeable surge, especially in line with recent events in Syria.
"For instance, images claiming that a child was left alone and helpless under the snow as a result of operations carried out by the Syrian army, as well as images alleging that Syrian army soldiers were detained by Israel on Syrian territory, are fake content generated using artificial intelligence and have previously been circulated in different forms," the statement explained.
The center concluded by urging citizens to stay alert and exercise caution when encountering such AI-manufactured rumors.
